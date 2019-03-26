Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are responding to a shooting in the 1900 block of Taylor Road near Sunsplash.

Police said one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some of the suspects in the shooting have been arrested, but officers are still searching for others with the help of k-9 from Rocklin.

The incident is affecting traffic in the area.

This is a developing story.