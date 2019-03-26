



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California immunization law may get tougher for anti-vaccination families.

Senator Dr. Richard Pan (D- Sacramento) introduced new legislation this session that would standardize the medical exemption request form instead of allowing doctors to submit an exemption using whatever form they’d like.

Senate Bill 276 would require the State Department of Public Health to create the form and make it available to licensed physicians and surgeons statewide. The form would need to include:

The name, medical license number, business address, and telephone number of the licensed physician or surgeon

The child’s name and the child’s parent/guardian name

Statement certifying the licensed physician or surgeon personally examined the child

Description of the medical reason for the exemption

In order to submit an exemption, the doctor would be required to discuss the new requirements with the parents or guardians and do an examination of the child. The State Public Health Officer, or a designee, would then approve or deny the request. If a request is denied the Public Health Officer would need to include a reason and would allow a doctor to submit additional information within 30 days for further review.

California would also be required to maintain a database of approved medical exemption requests and give access to local health officers.

California law requires all children attending schools to have the required immunizations as set forth by the State Department of Public Health. Parents can get a medical exemption from a licensed physician for certain things, including that the immunization isn’t safe for a child. The exemption needs to detail the specific nature and duration of the medical condition or circumstances, along with family medical history. Schools are required to keep the immunization records of each student.

In 2015 Governor Brown signed Senate Bill 277 which eliminated the “personal beliefs” exemption. It also allowed home-schooled students to be exempt from the immunization requirements.