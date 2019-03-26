A new lounge and social room has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 910 Second St. in Old Sacramento, the fresh addition is called Ambiance Lounge.

The elegant new spot is “suited for entrepreneurs and forward thinking people,” says the business on its website, designed as a “place of solace and comfort where patrons are appreciated and respected.”

Expect to find a full bar offering top quality wine and liquor, along with chef special’s, pool tables and access to exclusive events.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.

Rob B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, “Great place for grown folks to go to for drinks and dancing. Great decor on the inside, TV’s to watch sports and a big patio out back. Good DJ playing old school music and a good size dancing floor too.”

“What a beautiful place!” added Yelper Micaela B. “Friendly staff, tasty food, great music and plenty of seating. If you’re looking for a lounge vibe that doesn’t feel stuffy or pretentious, this is your place.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ambiance Lounge is open from 4–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.–2 a.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

