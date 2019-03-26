OROVILLE (CBS13) – With more storms on the way to Northern California, water officials are getting ready for the first use of the Oroville Dam’s main spillway since it was rebuilt.

California Department of Water Resources officials say they have been closely monitoring the water level and, with the storms coming this week, they expect to use the main spillway possibly as early as the first week of April.

DWR is preparing for potential use of the main spillway by removing equipment from the spillway & removing the lower access road. Some turbidity is expected while the road is being removed. DWR will continue to update the public, media & local partners. https://t.co/66s6BBpl7U pic.twitter.com/cvnwIjimSy — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) March 26, 2019

In preparation, DWR is starting the process of removing construction equipment. The temporary road below the spillway is also being removed.

While some water has been seen passing through the spillway gates recently, officials say this is due to the gates not being watertight.

Officials have installed temporary cameras along the spillway to monitor how water flows down the chute.