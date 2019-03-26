



— Health officials in Placer County are investigating three cases of measles in one family that are connected to recently-reported cases in Butte and Tehama Counties.

Placer County identified that others may have been exposed at the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club on March 18 between 7-9 p.m. may have been exposed to measles. No other exposure locations have been identified at this time.

Officials recommend that anyone who was in the racquet club after 7 p.m. on the 18th who has not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR, should call the Placer County Public Health Division right away at 530-889-7183.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there have been seven confirmed cases of measles in the state this year.