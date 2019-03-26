  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of stabbing a car dealership employee during a test drive, then taking off with the car.

The incident started in South Lake Tahoe late Monday morning. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of a local car dealership told deputies that he was stabbed during a test drive by a man named Jonathan Paget.

Jonathan Paget's booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the severity of the injury prompted them to take the employee immediately to Barton Hospital in a patrol car.

Paget, 29, was soon spotted by deputies heading south on Highway 89 and a chase began.

It took Paget crashing into a snow berm near the county line to stop the chase. Paget tried to run after crashing, but deputies say he was soon caught and arrested.

The chase ended when Paget crashed. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Paget, a South Lake Tahoe resident, is now facing charges of attempted murder and carjacking.

The car dealership employee is expected to survive, deputies say.

