SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of stabbing a car dealership employee during a test drive, then taking off with the car.

The incident started in South Lake Tahoe late Monday morning. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of a local car dealership told deputies that he was stabbed during a test drive by a man named Jonathan Paget.

Deputies say the severity of the injury prompted them to take the employee immediately to Barton Hospital in a patrol car.

Paget, 29, was soon spotted by deputies heading south on Highway 89 and a chase began.

It took Paget crashing into a snow berm near the county line to stop the chase. Paget tried to run after crashing, but deputies say he was soon caught and arrested.

Paget, a South Lake Tahoe resident, is now facing charges of attempted murder and carjacking.

The car dealership employee is expected to survive, deputies say.