  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:Car dealership, El Dorado County News, stabbing

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — It’s a test drive that took a wild turn. El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies say a customer purportedly interested in buying an SUV pulled out a knife and attacked the salesman during a test drive.

Jonathan Paget's booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Jonathan Paget’s booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested suspect Jonathan Paget for attempted murder, and carjacking. The salesman who Paget allegedly stabbed managed to escape the vehicle before Paget led police on a high-speed chase.

The chase topped 100 miles-per-hour at times. Paget eventually crashed, landing on a snowbank on the side of Highway 89.

The chase ended when Paget crashed. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The chase ended when Paget crashed. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Managers at the Lake Tahoe Jim Bagan Toyota dealership say when Paget came in to look at vehicles, nothing about him seemed unusual.

Their salesman is still recovering in the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s