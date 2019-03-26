SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — It’s a test drive that took a wild turn. El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies say a customer purportedly interested in buying an SUV pulled out a knife and attacked the salesman during a test drive.

Deputies arrested suspect Jonathan Paget for attempted murder, and carjacking. The salesman who Paget allegedly stabbed managed to escape the vehicle before Paget led police on a high-speed chase.

The chase topped 100 miles-per-hour at times. Paget eventually crashed, landing on a snowbank on the side of Highway 89.

Managers at the Lake Tahoe Jim Bagan Toyota dealership say when Paget came in to look at vehicles, nothing about him seemed unusual.

Their salesman is still recovering in the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.