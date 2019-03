VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers were able to reunite a 2-year-old girl with her pink tricycle thanks to social media.

The Vacaville Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page on Saturday after they found the pink trike and helmet.

Tuesday, police posted that they had found the rightful owner of the trike.

Vacaville officers and McGruff the Crime Dog hand delivered the trike to the young girl. They also brought her balloons and flowers, since her birthday is coming up.