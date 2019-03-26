VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A veterinary center in Vacaville is searching for the owners of a dog that was badly injured in a hit and run. Lovingly dubbed Sweet Girl by the staff, Pawsh Place Veterinary Center and Boutique has cared for the dog since she was brought in by a Good Samaritan Monday afternoon.

Sweet Girl is a chihuahua mix between three-five years old. She sustained substantial injuries when she was hit but is now in stable condition. The veterinarians believe, based on her injuries, Sweet Girl was hit twice and left in the road.

Witnessess said they saw the dog roaming around the neighborhood for a while, so if no one claims Sweet Girl, the center will be looking for a new home for her.

Pawsh Place has posted about Sweet Girl on Facebook since she came into the center and has gotten hundreds of shares from people helping to find her family. Some followers have even offered to help pay for her treatment.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owners or who wants to help can contact the center at 707-451-0571.