



— Sacramento city council meetings have been tense at times following the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Now the city has banned a man from meetings after several recent outbursts that created chaos at city hall.

The city manager and several council members filed a restraining order against Alexander Clark. The order was granted last week.

Clark has made threats and used vulgar language in meetings, including one on March 5 after more than 80 people were arrested during a protest in honor of Stephon Clark.

Alexander Clark is not related to Stephon Clark. He has been banned from attending city council meetings until at least April 12, when he is scheduled to be in court for a hearing.