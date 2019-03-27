  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Hall, Sacramento City Council, Sacramento News, Stephon Clark


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city council meetings have been tense at times following the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Now the city has banned a man from meetings after several recent outbursts that created chaos at city hall.

The city manager and several council members filed a restraining order against Alexander Clark. The order was granted last week.

Clark has made threats and used vulgar language in meetings, including one on March 5 after more than 80 people were arrested during a protest in honor of Stephon Clark.

RELATED: Monday’s Protest Arrests Add To Anger, Chaos At Sacramento City Council Meeting

Alexander Clark is not related to Stephon Clark. He has been banned from attending city council meetings until at least April 12, when he is scheduled to be in court for a hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s