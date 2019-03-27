SACRAMENTO (AP) – Singer Bret Michaels is showing his support for a California bill that would require schools to share more information with parents and children about Type 1 diabetes.
Michaels was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child. He joined California lawmakers Wednesday in supporting the bill.
View this post on Instagram
TODAY! #KNOWSURVIVETHRIVE…KNOW the facts, SURVIVE the impact, THRIVE live the life! THIS WEDNESDAY General Richard Roth will present #Senate Bill 138 at the State Capitol. #BretMichaels will be testifying as to why #SB138 is crucial in raising awareness and #educating the public through our #California school districts. Come show your support! March 27th at 9:00 a.m. in the John L. Burton Hearing Room (4203). We hope to see you there! Please share! Thank you. – Team Bret🤘🏻#Unbroken #SingerSongwriter @jdrfhq
He says the legislation will save lives by aiding in diagnosing the disease and improve the quality of life for those who have it.
Democratic Sen. Richard Roth of Riverside is the bill’s author. Schools would need to begin offering more information on Type 1 diabetes by 2021. That could include descriptions of the disease, warning signs and the screening process for a diagnosis.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that hinders the body’s ability to produce insulin.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.