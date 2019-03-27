



— History was made Friday when, for the first time in program history, a player from Sacramento State signed an NBA contract.

The Sacramento Kings signed Elk Grove native Cody Demps to a 10-day contract last week. He currently plays for the Stockton kings of the G league and has been lighting up the stat sheet this season, so much so, the league came calling.

“[It was] probably one of the few times I was happy getting woken up from a nap when I got the phone call,” Demps said.

On the other end was the Sacramento Kings, and no, Cody wasn’t dreaming. He said as soon as he heard the Kings were going to sign him to a 10-day contract, he hopped in his car and got dressed.

Demps does not know if he will see any NBA minutes out of the contract but says if anything, it’s confirmation that his hard work is paying off.

“It’s something I’ve always had a passion for, ever since I was a little kid. I always had a basketball in my hand. It’s definitely opened a lot of doors for me,” Demps said.

Demps said it took hours in the gym to get an opportunity like this.

“I had to make a lot of sacrifices whether that’s family time or being able to go out with friends, I’ve just been in the gym since I was a little kid,” Demps said.

His family, whose support has meant the most, has been right beside him the whole time.

“I went and saw my parents after [I was signed] and they were saying they were really proud of me and that made me really happy,” Demps said.

He said if he is called up to play, there are a few things you can expect.

“Something I’ll always bring is hard work, and effort, and a nice smile too.”