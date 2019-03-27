SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian who was struck by man riding a motorized bicycle in East Sacramento has died, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near H Street and San Miguel Way.

Sacramento police say a 73-year-old man was crossing H Street when a 54-year-old man riding a motorized bicycle struck him. The 73-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; he later died at the hospital, police say.

The rider was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

H Street was closed for part of the evening commute due to the incident.

Neither the name of the man who died nor the rider have been released at this point.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the incident. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 808-5471.