



– A husband and wife are presumed dead after a crash sent a tow truck flying off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River Tuesday night.

Family members believe Shalvin and Roselyn Sharma were inside the truck when it crashed Tuesday night.

“You can see how it is right now, what we’re going through. Everybody is grieving,” cried a Shanti Kumer, a close relative. “There’s no way we know what’s going on, we want our kids to come back home.”

Sorrow has spread across this family after Shalvin and Roselyn disappeared. The family says they haven’t heard from the couple since Tuesday night, the same time a tow truck crashed and said the last thing on their truck’s GPS was on the Sacramento River.

The couple owns Justin’s Towing, named after their 18-year-old son.

“Their phones are never off,” Justin said.

READ ALSO: Driver Still Not Located After Collision Sends Tow Truck Off Pioneer Bridge And Into Sacramento River

He called his grandfather the Wednesday morning when both of his parent’s phones went straight to voicemail.

“From there, I knew something was wrong,” Justin said.

“They always keep in touch with one of us,” Shalvin’s sister Sarika Batcha said.

Their siblings are fearing the worst.

“I lost my sister, we were the closest, and this means a lot,” said Donald Singh, Roselyn’s brother.

The couple also has a 13-year-old daughter.

“I don’t know what to tell my little sister,” Justin said. “It’s unbelievable, like, I still can’t believe they’re gone.”

While all signs lead to the inevitable, their family says they need to see for themselves. At this point, the river is too dangerous and swift for crews to launch county recovery efforts.

“Unless we see them, we will be able to come to terms that it’s them. We are still praying to the Lord something positive will come out of this,” Kumar said.

The sheriff’s department is working with CHP to find a dive team in an outside agency that can handle the dangers of this river to better assist in the recovery effort.