PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A former firefighter was arrested in Foresthill on 10 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under 14-years-old Tuesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Gerald Norman Fogel was arrested at his residence after investigators learned of abuse that occurred years ago in Contra Costa County.

Officials said Fogel was a volunteer firefighter for Foresthill and worked as a professional firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department.

He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail with a bail of $1,000,000.