PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A former firefighter was arrested in Foresthill on 10 counts of committing a lewd act upon a child under 14-years-old Tuesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Gerald Norman Fogel was arrested at his residence after investigators learned of abuse that occurred years ago in Contra Costa County.

Officials said Fogel was a volunteer firefighter for Foresthill and worked as a professional firefighter for the Fremont Fire Department.

The Foresthill Fire Protection District Cheif Kirk Kushen responded to Fogel’s arrest Wednesday. Kushen said Fogel was employed as a fire captain from August 2014 to November 2016. He was “release released from employment from the Fire District in November of 2016 and has not been associated with the Fire District since that time.”

He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail with a bail of $1,000,000.