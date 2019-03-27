  • CBS13On Air

MANTECA (CBS13) — A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Discount Market Tuesday, according to Manteca police.

Credit: Manteca Police)

The armed robbery with a firearm was reported just before midnight on Tuesday at the store on N. Union Road. The suspects took off from the scene in their vehicle, but police say the caller provided a description to officers.

Police conducted a felony vehicle stop on the suspect vehicle and found the adult male driver and his juvenile male passenger. The driver, Erieous Marquisimani Washington of Modesto, was taken into custody without incident, but officers said the juvenile failed to comply with orders to get out of the vehicle.

Police deployed a K-9 who made contact with the suspect and held him until officers could put him under arrest. Officers said they found a loaded firearm concealed in the front waistband of the 16-year-old’s pants.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall on multiple charges including conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, minor in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and more.

Washington was booked and charged with robbery and conspiracy.

