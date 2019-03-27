



— Three confirmed measles cases in Placer County have some people wondering if they need to get a measles vaccine booster shot. CBS13 did some digging to find out what you need to do to keep your family safe from measles.

The three cases came from the same family in Placer County who reportedly got infected when visiting a relative in Butte County. The family is being treated and are reportedly expected to make full recoveries.

There is now a letter posted on the front door of the Auburn Racquet and Fitness Club warning members that two kids with measles were at the club between 7-9 p.m. on the night of March 18. The club’s owner also emailed members to make sure they got notice.

People have many questions about how to stay safe with the outbreak and how many measles vaccinations are needed. Officials say two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended to stay safe from the virus.

Most kids do not have any side effects to the vaccine, although some have mild reactions including fever, a mild rash, and soreness. But that reaction is nothing compared to getting measles.

While the vaccine is highly effective, it does not absolutely guarantee that you are safe from the virus.

Officials say those who have had two vaccinations have a 97 percent protection against measles.

CBS13 viewer Brenda Stack asked if she needs to get a booster shot. The answer is no.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers people who received two doses of the MMR vaccine to be protected for life.