PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula from a local Walmart.

The incident happened back at the end of February.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the man loaded up on baby formula at the Placerville Walmart. He then got out through a fire exit.

Surveillance photos captured clear images of the suspect as he was perusing the isles.

Baby formula is often targeted by thieves at stores, authorities say. The stolen formula often ends up being resold by the thieves.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be is asked to contact detectives at (530) 642-4716 ex. 1379.