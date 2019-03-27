ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Several people are in custody after a shooting in Roseville on Tuesday night that left a bystander staying at a nearby hotel hurt.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. along the 1900 block of Taylor Road.

Roseville police say two groups of people met up in a parking lot and an argument soon followed. One suspect then pulled out a gun and started firing.

None of the people involved in the fight were shot, but a person staying at a nearby hotel was hit. That person was inside the hotel at the time, police say.

The person shot has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have taken four people into custody in connection to the incident. No names have been released yet.