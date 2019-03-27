



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The U.S. Geological Survey and California’s Office of Emergency Management are testing out a new tool that could alert people via cell phone of an impending earthquake in the critical seconds before the shaking begins.

The early warning system is called Shake Alert. On March 27, a first-of-its-kind test will try to determine how fast and effective the warning would be. The alert will sound between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm to cell phones in a 60-block section of downtown Oakland west of Lake Merritt.

“You’ll receive an alert in the same way that you receive an Amber Alert or a severe weather warning,” said Ryan Arba of the California Office of Emergency Services. “We’re asking people in the alert zone to fill out a survey to help us determine whether or not using wireless emergency alerts is a feasible option for sending earthquake early warnings.”

