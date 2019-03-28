Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Reported members of the group Black Lives Matter Sacramento shared a Facebook Live video on Thursday of it disrupting a lunch honoring Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.
It happened this afternoon at the popular midtown restaurant Lucca.
The lunch was organized by Women Lawyers of Sacramento.
In the video, protestors can be seen unfurling a large banner and standing silently on one end of the room.
The video goes on to show Sacramento Police officers entering the restaurant and asking the protestors to leave.
BLM claims two of its members were cited for trespassing and released.
We will update this developing story when we get more information.