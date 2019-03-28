SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Reported members of the group Black Lives Matter Sacramento shared a Facebook Live video on Thursday of it disrupting a lunch honoring Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

It happened this afternoon at the popular midtown restaurant Lucca.

Today's action was a matter of FACTS… @SacCountyDA Schubert was being recognized by the Sacramento Women's Attorneys organization and we decided to stage a SILENT protest and hold a banner while she spoke. So intimidated, she had us removed and 2 were arrested for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/cdibmsuzip — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) March 28, 2019

The lunch was organized by Women Lawyers of Sacramento.

In the video, protestors can be seen unfurling a large banner and standing silently on one end of the room.

The video goes on to show Sacramento Police officers entering the restaurant and asking the protestors to leave.

BLM claims two of its members were cited for trespassing and released.

UPDATE! Tanya & Asantewaa have been cited and released! How can you be arrested for trespassing when you bought tickets to the event!? pic.twitter.com/885EysrqjT — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) March 28, 2019

We will update this developing story when we get more information.