Filed Under:Folsom, Sacramento Sheriff's Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)  — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said a sheriff’s deputy arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges back in January will not be charged because of insufficient evidence.

Deputy Tyrie McIntyre was arrested at his home on January 5, 2019, on charges of felony domestic violence and felony corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Shelly Orio, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement Thursday that reads: “Our office reviewed all the documentation including witness statements and digital evidence. During said review, as with all cases, we adhered to our ethical obligation to only file charges where there is sufficient evidence to convince a jury, with proof beyond a reasonable doubt, that the charges are true. After careful consideration of all the materials submitted, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Mr. McIntyre,”

McIntyre worked for the sheriff’s department as a deputy since 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Sacramento County Main Jail before being placed on administrative leave.

 

Comments
  1. Nate Stakely (@NateStakely) says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    you can have control of all in your life but a no good women can wreck it all with a look

    Reply

