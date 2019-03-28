



— Davis police say we may never know how the man who killed officer Natalie Corona got the guns he used in the shooting.

The 22-year-old rookie officer was shot and killed in January when Kevin Limbaugh opened fire as she was investigating a crash. Police said they’ve traced the origin of the guns used, but that not been able to determine how or when Limbaugh came to own them.

Officials have traced the .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun to a gun shop in New Mexico. Police said the handgun was purchased by someone and it is unclear how or when Limbaugh obtained it.

The second gun, a 9 mm Glock, was determined to be stolen in 1996 out of inventory from a gun store in Pheonix.

Daivs Lt. Paul Doroshov said neither of the guns was registered to Limbaugh. A case in September of 2018 barred Limbaugh from owning guns and Doroshov said the shooter turned in his Bushmaster rifle along with paperwork. It was unclear at that time if he had the other two guns or if he got them after he was barred from owning firearms.