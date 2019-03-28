



— Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an indecent exposure suspect who is believed to have exposed his genitals in public near an elementary school.

A citizen reported seeing the man exposing his genitals and provided pictures of the suspect to deputies on Tuesday.

CBS13 spoke with that citizen, teacher Jessica White, Wednesday. She said she saw the same suspect at Alexander Twilight Academy on Wednesday.

RELATED: Search On For Indecent Exposure Suspect At Arden Arcade Preschool

Thursday morning, a citizen who saw the story on the local news contacted deputies after seeing the suspect in the area of Fulton Avenue and El Camino Avenue.

The man was detained by deputies and later positively identified as being the suspect. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Sayed Nasratullah of Sacramento.

Nasratullah has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Deputies do not believe Nasratullah has had any previous contact with the department.

At this point, investigators have identified one adult victim. Although investigators are continuing to look into this matter, at this time there is no indication that any juvenile victims were contacted by the suspect or observed his behavior.

Investigators are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).