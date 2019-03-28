



— A local woman is trying to find the owner of a prosthetic leg.

Barb Day says her friend was walking through North Highlands when he saw the leg in the middle of the bushes of a liquor store parking lot. Day says her friend brought the leg to her house, but then left it with her.

“He said if nobody claims it he’s going to take it to IHOP,” Barb said.

Now, Barb is stepping up. She posted an ad on Craiglist, to get the word out. If there is someone out there looking for this leg, she wants to help. No matter how long it takes.

You can find the ad here.