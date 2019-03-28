Yasmeen Hassan reporting
Filed Under:North Highlands, prosthetic leg


NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A local woman is trying to find the owner of a prosthetic leg.

Barb Day says her friend was walking through North Highlands when he saw the leg in the middle of the bushes of a liquor store parking lot. Day says her friend brought the leg to her house, but then left it with her.

“He said if nobody claims it he’s going to take it to IHOP,” Barb said.

Now, Barb is stepping up. She posted an ad on Craiglist, to get the word out. If there is someone out there looking for this leg, she wants to help. No matter how long it takes.

You can find the ad here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s