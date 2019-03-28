ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Quick thinking employees are being credited with helping police catch suspects who tried to use a counterfeit bill at a Roseville store.

The incident started Thursday morning at a store along the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Roseville police say a suspect had tried to pass a fake $100 bill at the store, but employees discovered it was counterfeit and the suspect left. The employees jotted down the license plate number of the car the suspect left in and reported it to police.

Turns out the car had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Stockton.

Officers soon surrounded the area, found the car and converged on it when it tried to leave.

Three people who were in the car have been taken into custody.

The names of the people taken into custody have not been released.