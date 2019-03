SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — State Senator Scott Wiener has an idea that will likely prove to be wildly unpopular: congestion pricing.

“We already have a form of congestion pricing. If you cross the Bay Bridge during rush hour, it’s higher toll. That’s congestion pricing,” Sen. Wiener told KPIX 5.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.