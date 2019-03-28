



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento will now reward you for your commute to and from work, even if you don’t take public transportation or walk or bike.

The City of Sacramento, Sacramento Regional Transit, and Sac State introduced Miles, dubbed a “Frequent Flyer Program for Ground Transportation.” Users download an app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and then automatically earn miles for every trip they take. Bonus miles are earned for so-called “Green Trips”- walk, bike, carpool, or transit. Users will then be able to redeem the miles for “exclusive experiences, products and services.”

Rewards include:

Complimentary Wine Tasting at Viansa Sonoma (350 miles)

$5 Credit + Free Movies on VUDU (1,750 miles)

2 Audiobooks + $10 Amazon.com credit on Audible (900 miles)

$100 Postmates Delivery Fee credit (600 miles)

15% Off Total Purchase at TOMS (300 miles)

$35 Rental Credit at Zipcar (800 miles)

A number of cities, including San Antonio, Mountain View, and Las Vegas, are part of Miles. The website has a counter of “Miles Earned” and as of Thursday morning it’s at more than 273 million.

Miles is based in San Jose.