PHILADEPHIA, Penn. (CBS13) — Happy Opening Day, baseball fans!

It was a very good day for Jesuit High School and Sacramento State grad Rhys Hoskins who hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, Thursday.

The Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 10-4 to kick off the 2019 season.

Hoskins’ was drafted to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014.

Keep up the good work, Rhys!