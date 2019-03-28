



– A vigil was held Thursday for the tow truck couple presumed dead after plunging into the Sacramento River. Family, friends, and employees gathered at the water’s edge to pay their respects.

“You would never think that it could happen,” said the couple’s next-door neighbor, Brandy Wood.

It’s now been more than two days since Roselyn and Shalvin Sharma’s tow truck disappeared. It happened at the same time a truck drove off the Pioneer Bridge Tuesday night.

Their family says the couple’s truck GPS ends at the river and they know in their hearts the two were killed.

“It’s sad, it’s sad because they were happy,” said their good friend Rick Jackson. “This shouldn’t be happening to them.”

Their family and two children are desperate for answers, wondering what happened that night and if the two are truly gone.

“I can’t believe this is happening to us,” said Roselyn’s brother, Donald Singh.

He said it’s especially painful not knowing when recovery efforts will pull the truck to shore.

“We understand this could take some time because of the weather and river flow, but I can’t think this could happen to anyone!” Singh said.

While they wait for answers, they share in prayer and memories with the Sharmas.

“It’s a tragedy that two lives were lost in the towing community,” said Dave Britton, fellow tow truck driver.

The couple has a 13-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. Their company, Justin’s Towing, is named after him.

“They were good people, but ultimately it’s about the children. Being a parent, that’s the worst thing,” said another friend, Diron Brown.

The family says the pain in unimaginable and hope answers bring peace for all of them.

“We are still in a mourning. Hopefully, we can recover, but it’s going to take some time,” said Vimal Prasad, Shalvin’s cousin.

The water is flowing high and dangerous, which is why CHP is working with the Solano County OES to get their dive team up here. They’re equipped to better handle these dangerous waters.

The hope is that recovery will happen this weekend.