



— Multiple agencies are currently involved in a water rescue in the Delta.

This is happening near Pirate’s Lair Marina, just south of Isleton.

Mutual Aid, water rescue (on-going incident):

Brannan Island Rd. River Delta Fire District RVFD Engine 55, jet ski 55 & Chief 5500. Multiple patients pulled from the water. One patient critical condition and one still missing. pic.twitter.com/3hDVwGaMTj — Rio Vista Fire Dept (@RioVistaFDPIO) March 29, 2019

ALSO: Caught On Camera: Firefighters Rescue Deer Stuck In Fence

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, multiple people have been pulled from the water. One patient is in critical condition while another is still missing.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as we get it.