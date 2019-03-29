  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Delta, Water Rescue


ISLETON (CBS13) — Multiple agencies are currently involved in a water rescue in the Delta.

This is happening near Pirate’s Lair Marina, just south of Isleton.

According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, multiple people have been pulled from the water. One patient is in critical condition while another is still missing.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as we get it.

