MERCED (CBS13) – Cereal boxes weren’t enough to fool officers in Merced.

California Highway Patrol’s Merced division says officers stopped a car on Highway 99 at Le Grand Road on Thursday. The car was pulled over for a tinted window violation, but officers also noted some suspicious activity and got probable cause to search the vehicle.

Officers soon found three cereal boxes. Instead of breakfast treats, however, a kilogram of cocaine was found in each box.

Investigators estimate the drugs found in each cereal box to be worth about $80,000.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail.