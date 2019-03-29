MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto CHP is investigating a fatal hit and run collision that occurred on SR-33 at Frank Cox Road just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials are looking to the public for help identifying the vehicle of interest. They believe the vehicle is a newer, white Chevrolet Tahoe with custom rims and a slight lift.

Officers believe the vehicle may be in the Patterson/Westley area.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver is encouraged to contact the CHP’s non-emergency line at (209) 356-2900.