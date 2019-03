YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A firefighter from Yuba City has died in a helicopter crash in Texas.

The U.S. Forest Service says 41-year-old Daniel J. Laird was helping with a controlled burn in the Sam Houston National Forest on Wednesday when the helicopter he was in went down.

Laird, a helitack captain from the Tahoe National Forest, died at the scene.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Exactly what caused the crash is unclear. Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.