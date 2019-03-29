In this picture taken on January 29, 2019, visitors use consoles at the Cyber Games Arena (CGA) eSports venue in the Mongkok district of Kowloon in Hong Kong. - At 25,000 square feet (2,322 sq. metres), the Cyber Games Arena (CGA) claims to be the largest integrated eSports stadium in Asia. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)





A growing number of colleges and universities are offering competitive esports teams. Now some doctors are calling for gamers to be treated like other college athletes — because just like with other sports, they also suffer injuries.

Ryan Harran and Daniel Singh play varsity esports for the Cy-Bears at the New York Institute of Technology.

“Some days I don’t play at all because of school and work, but when I do play, it could be anywhere from three hours to six hours,” Harran told CBS News.

These players say the intensity of practice takes a toll.

“It is pretty mentally draining. There’s definitely eye strain from just looking so hard,” Singh said.

New research in the British Journal of Medicine looked at 65 college esport players and found they averaged about five to 10 hours of gaming training daily, with many reporting overuse injuries including hand and wrist pain and neck and back pain.

“Poor posture can produce exponential forces on your neck, back, shoulder,” said study author Dr. Hallie Zwibel, of the NYIT Center for Sports Medicine. “Eye fatigue is the most commonly reported complaint from these pixelated images that you see when you are playing on a computer. They’re making 500 action moves per minute. So there’s a lot of high-speed thinking, and I think that fatigues the eyes even further.”

Zwibel says players also report insomnia because the blue light from the screens can suppress the sleep hormone melatonin.

In fact, esports can be so strenuous that players often retire by the time they’re in their mid-20s. CBSN Originals explored the toll that top-level gaming can take in the recent documentary, “Esports: The Price of the Grind.”

