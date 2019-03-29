SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – A major crash has Highway 99 north of Sacramento blocked on Friday morning.

The incident happened a little before 6:30 a.m. near Sankey Road, about 13 miles north of the Highway 99-Interstate 5 split and south of Pleasant Grove.

California Highway Patrol says two crashes happened at the scene. The first one happened when a vehicle was making a southbound to eastbound turn from Highway 99 onto Sankey Road. A vehicle coming the opposite direction then collided with it – sending it into the northbound lanes where it was hit again, this time by a big rig. The vehicle then caught on fire, CHP says.

An off-duty paramedic, a CHP officer and a citizen bystander were able to pull the driver out. The driver suffered major injuries, including burns, CHP says.

The second crash happened a little after the first crash. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, but everyone escaped with just minor injuries.

In total, CHP says seven vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

Southbound lanes of Highway 99 in the area have been reopened, but northbound lanes remain closed at Sankey Road. There is no estimated time of reopening yet, Caltrans says.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if at all possible.