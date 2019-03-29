CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Sheriff’s Deputies seized 2,111 marijuana plants at an illegal indoor marijuana grow Friday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant for an illegal grow at a residence in the 8000 block of Mountain Meadow Drive in Mountian Ranch.

Investigators found the entire two-story house, barn and carport had been converted for marijuana cultivation.

No suspects were found at the location, according to authorities.

Code enforcement posted the structure as substandard due to the hazardous electrical conditions, no permits for interior structural changes, and an unpermitted indoor diesel generator.

This is still an active investigation.