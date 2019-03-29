  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMCBS13 News Special
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:allergies, Nevada County

NEVADA CITY (AP) — An appeals court has ruled in favor of a California state employee who was awarded $3 million by a jury that found his supervisors harassed him and ignored his documented allergies to perfume and certain chemicals.

The Sacramento Bee reports an appeals court ruled Thursday the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, must abide by the jury’s 2017 decision to award the money to 62-year-old John Barrie.

Barrie, a Caltrans employee in Nevada County, said in the suit that between 2010 and 2012 supervisors repeatedly ignored directives to keep perfumes and chemicals like Windex and Comet away from him.

Barrie, who still works for the department, filed a lawsuit in 2013.

Caltrans didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s