MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police seized 55 boxes of illegal fireworks that were being delivered to a residential Modesto address Friday.

(credit: Modesto Police Department)

Police said they received information that the two pallets of illegal fireworks were being delivered to the residential address from a Reno, Nevada fireworks distributor.

The fireworks were aerial mortar-type explosives, according to police. In total, police seized 55 boxes weighing 1,839 pounds.

The receiver of the shipment was arrested on several charges.

The Modesto Police’s Crime Reduction Team, Stanislaus County Bomb Squad, and Modesto Fire Department assisted patrol officers in the seizure.

