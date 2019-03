MODESTO (CBS13) — Stanislaus Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in Waterford.

This is on the 1200 block of Yosemite Blvd. Several roads are closed in the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

#SCFPD working a 2 alarm commercial fire in the 12000 blk of Yosemite, #waterford. Getting assistance from #ceresfire,@ModestoFire , #denairfire, and @TurlockFire. Several road closures, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2yY0ISrUkq — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) March 29, 2019

Firefighters tell CBS13 this is at a restaurant/lounge.

Modesto, Ceres, and Turlock firefighters are helping battle the blaze.