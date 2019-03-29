SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A DUI suspect was arrested after a four-car crash in south Sacramento on Friday.

The incident happened near Power Inn and Scottsdale roads.

California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento division says the driver who caused the crash flipped their vehicle, got out and tried to run.

Officers found the suspect and noted some obvious signs of impairment. The suspect was then arrested and is facing charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

No one else was hurt in the incident, CHP says.