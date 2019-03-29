STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say a female pedestrian was killed after being struck on the sidewalk on West Church and South Lincoln Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. and police do not know how it happened yet. Officials are currently investigating if the woman was walking or standing on the sidewalk.

Police are calling this a hit and run and said they do not have any details on a suspect or a suspect vehicle yet.

This is a developing story.