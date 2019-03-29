



— A Marysville man is behind bars after reportedly stealing two 40-inch televisions and hitting another vehicle Friday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Joshua Tapp stole the two flat screen televisions from Best Collateral at 516 D Street in Marysville. The store clerk reportedly confronted Tapp as he was putting the stolen merchandise into his vehicle, but police say Tapp pushed the clerk to the ground.

Tapp drove away, reportedly colliding with another vehicle as he left the area.

Officers located Tapp’s damaged vehicle at an apartment complex at Hammonton Smartsville Road and Simpson Lane. Several neighbors directed officers to Tapp’s apartment, saying he took the televisions with him.

When officers got to the apartment, they say Tapp did not answer, but they could hear movement that sounded like items being moved in front of the front door.

In the meantime, detectives obtained a search and arrest warrant for Tapp. The SWAT team responded to the apartment, but before the team could make contact with Tapp, he exited the apartment with his hands up.

Police learned Tapp’s wife and two small children were inside the apartment.

He was arrested without incident. His wife was also taken in for questioning but later released.

Tapp was charged with robbery and hit and run.