



— It’s now a waiting game for the family of a Sacramento couple who is presumed dead after a crash reportedly sent them over the edge of the Pioneer Memorial Bridge.

Plans for recovery efforts were solidified Friday. The family is really ready to get this recovery mission underway. They say it’s been a frustrating process, and in the meantime, they have created a makeshift memorial at the Mill Street Pier, which continues to grow.

“We were promised we are getting help. They are working on it. They have 4-5 teams working —it’s a long process,” said the victim’s sister Sarika Batcha.

The family of Shalvinesh and Roselyn Sharma finally met with authorities Friday to discuss what happens next. The Sharmas, owners of Justin’s towing, were on a service call on Pioneer Memorial Bridge Tuesday night when they were reportedly hit and crashed into the Sacramento River.

READ ALSO: Police: Missing Father Jumped Into Delta Water To Save One-Year-Old

“Once it goes in the water, CHP doesn’t exactly deal with recovery, so we have to rely on the expertise of other people who know what it asks to recover a vehicle in conditions like this,” said Officer Jim Young with CHP.

Swift currents were too strong for local dive teams to safely recover the victims, which is why CHP asked the Solano Office of Emergency Services for help. On Saturday morning, crews will use sonar technology to locate the tow truck and then send commercial divers down if possible.

“Just to know there may be somebody in that tow truck, I understand why the family is upset, but at the same time, we have to make sure we’re going about it the safe way. We don’t want tragedy to occur while we are trying to make a recovery on this vehicle,” said Young.

READ: Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor’s Murder

Many family members don’t want to be there.

“We just want to hang out at the house so they can do their job,” said Batcha.

They are still holding out some hope Shalvinesh and Roselyn still could be alive somewhere.

“I am just hoping a miracle will happen. A 1% chance but I just want to see my brother and sister-in-law,” said Batcha.