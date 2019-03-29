



— Crews are searching for a father who dove into the San Joaquin River to save his one-year-old son Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a 10-year-old child at 11:30 a.m. The child said his one-year-old brother had fallen out of the boat while fishing with her father and younger sibling. The child was wearing a life vest, but the father was not, according to officials.

The incident happened near Pirate’s Lair Marina, south of Isleton.

Multiple agencies responded to the river. The U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat reached the area first and found the victim’s boat drifting. The Coast Guard crews rescued the children in the boat and then located the one-year-old floating in the river.

Officials say the child did not initially have a pulse and first responders immediately began performing life-saving measures. The child was taken to a Sacramento hospital via CHP helicopter. Officials say he had a pulse when he arrived at the hospital and remains in serious condition.

The father has been identified as a 41-year-old of Asian descent. He is still missing and crews from the Sheriff’s office are continuing to search for him.

The other two children that were in the boat are okay and are with their family.

The river in the area is reportedly around 50 degrees and moving very quickly due to heavy rainfall in the region. The Coast Guard said they will remain on the water through the night.

Rescuers say they will decide on Saturday morning if they will continue the search on the water, based on the conditions.