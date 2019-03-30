  • CBS13On Air

ISLETON (CBS13) — Search crews have still not located a 41-year-old man who reportedly dove into the San Joaquin River to save his one-year-old son Friday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call from a 10-year-old child at 11:30 a.m. The child said his one-year-old brother had fallen out of the boat while fishing with her father and younger sibling. The child was wearing a life vest, but the father was not, according to officials.

ALSO: Isleton Bridge Back Open After Being Stuck In Up Position Since Monday

This all happened near Pirate’s Lair Marina, just south of Isleton.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the children in the boat and then located the one-year-old floating in the river.

The child was airlifted to a Sacramento hospital via CHP helicopter. Officials tell CBS13 he remains in serious condition.

The other two children that were in the boat are okay and are with their family.

The river in the area is reportedly around 50 degrees and moving very quickly due to heavy rainfall in the region. The Coast Guard said they will remain on the water through the night.

