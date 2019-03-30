  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Riders with the local Police Unity Tour stopped on Saturday at the memorial for Sacramento County Deputy Jeff Mitchell.

The riders are training for an annual 300-mile bike ride in May that goes from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

ALSO: Wife Of Murdered Deputy Speaks Out

The officers gave Deputy Mitchell’s mom a plaque during a ceremony.

Deputy Mitchell was gunned down on Meiss Road, south of Jackson Highway, on October 27, 2006.

His murder is still unsolved.

