



— Riders with the local Police Unity Tour stopped on Saturday at the memorial for Sacramento County Deputy Jeff Mitchell.

The riders are training for an annual 300-mile bike ride in May that goes from New Jersey to Washington, D.C.

The officers gave Deputy Mitchell’s mom a plaque during a ceremony.

Deputy Mitchell was gunned down on Meiss Road, south of Jackson Highway, on October 27, 2006.

His murder is still unsolved.