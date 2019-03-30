  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fire, RV, stanislaus county

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Fire and police are on the scene of an RV fire west of Turlock.

Crows Landing Road at Linwood Avenue is currently closed.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says several fire agencies are on the scene.

