TURLOCK (CBS13) — Fire and police are on the scene of an RV fire west of Turlock.
Crows Landing Road at Linwood Avenue is currently closed.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says several fire agencies are on the scene.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.