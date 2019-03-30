



— The Stanislaus County Community Services Agency is asking for help to provide housing for a handful of families who will be forced to move from a transitional housing facility by the end of the week.

David Kent considers his family one of the fortunate ones.

“I was down and out on my luck. I was doing pretty bad. But now I can finally say I’m moving up,” Kent said. “If we didn’t have this, I don’t know where we’d be at right now.”

After living in a cold-weather shelter in Empire for the last four months, Kent, his wife, and their five children moved into a new apartment in Turlock.

“We got the keys to the place and it’s like God is just throwing blessings on us,” Kent said.

They were one of 23 homeless families Stanislaus County Community Services Agency temporarily placed in a migrant farmworker facility during the winter months.

The agency has found all but four families a new home and is calling on area landlords to step up and help. Kathy Harwell is the agency’s director. Harwell said they have programs with rental assistance that includes deposits and the last month’s rent.

Under the county’s care, many of the families have been able to pursue an education, find better-paying jobs, and take care of other needs to get back on their feet.

Those steps allowed Kent to start his own landscaping business, his wife graduate from school, and their kids to grow up with a roof over their head.

“I actually can’t wait for the next few months and see where it goes,” Kent said.

The county is planning to expand the program next year. You can find out more about the program on the agency’s website.